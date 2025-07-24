Undoubtedly, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is living it up. After all, he recently signed a historic $123 million contract extension, making him the highest paid non-QB in the NFL.

After the first day of training camp, Watt discussed this lucrative deal and hinted at what he intends to spend some of the money on, according to Curt Popejoy of the Steelers Wire. Watt said he is excited to pick up the tab for wings at Sharky's Cafe in Pittsburgh.

“I'll be picking up the check for quite some time,” Watt said. “I got no problem with that.”

There's no question that Watt is relieved that this deal was all worked out. This immediately follows Watt admitting to trolling fans on social media with a video of him wearing his Steelers jersey and throwing up the peace sign.

As if to say that he was potentially calling it quits or maybe that he was being traded. Additionally, Watt is coming off a season in which he finished with 11.5 sacks and 40 solo tackles. As for the Steelers, they lost in the Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens 28-14, ending with a 10-7 record.

What does the Steelers' T.J. Watt intend to do with the money ?

At this point, it remains to be seen what else Watt wants to prioritize with the remaining money. However, Watt has a strong track record in off-the-field matters, where a sizable portion of that money can be allocated.

It is known that Watt gets involved with the Steelers and their philanthropic efforts. According to a post on Facebook, Watt donated his whole $12.9 million bonus to a homeless shelter in Pittsburgh.

Furthermore, Watt has given money and time to the 412 Food Rescue organization to help combat food insecurity. Also, Watt has supported the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and the Steelers Social Justice grant program.

Indeed, football is a part of it; philanthropy is likely to be the other half.