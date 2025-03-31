The NFL world is still waiting to see where Aaron Rodgers will play next season, and in his latest move, he may have given a big hint. With the Pittsburgh Steelers on his list of who he could sign with, he recently had a throwing session with DK Metcalf, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“My understanding is the latest step in the process was over the weekend at UCLA he threw to DK Metcalf,” Garafolo said. “They did have a throwing session. Rodgers going through the process and checking all the boxes. I assume it was a good throwing session with him and Metcalf.”

Rodgers has still not made a decision on where he will play, but it seems like the Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are two teams that will have a chance. As of now, the Steelers look to be the frontrunners, especially if he's having throwing sessions with their best receivers.

The only question left is when will Rodgers sign, and what will the contract look like. It's obvious that he's taking his time and trying to make the right decision, but with limited options remaining, he may want to move sooner rather than later. The Steelers seem like the best choice for him because of their offensive weapons, and more times than not, a lot of quarterbacks have success there.

With the Vikings, it seems like they may be committed to JJ McCarthy at quarterback after he missed last season with a meniscus tear. The Vikings do have some intriguing pieces on their offense as well, and their defense was one of the best last season.

Rodgers is not the quarterback he used to be, and he showed that at times last season with the New York Jets. Nonetheless, he still has some game left in him, and he could be a solid game manager wherever he goes.