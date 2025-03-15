After spending four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris is set to wear a new uniform in 2025. A team source confirmed that he has reached a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harris signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Chargers, marking a new chapter for the running back, who turned 27 on Sunday. The former Alabama star has never missed a game, proving to be one of the NFL’s most reliable dual-threat backs with 71 consecutive starts, including the playoffs.

Harris, a 2021 Pro Bowler and the only active player to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons, had long expected he wouldn’t return to Pittsburgh. This was despite Steelers general manager Omar Khan stating at February’s NFL Scouting Combine that the Steelers hadn’t “closed the door” on re-signing Harris.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Harris revealed he had a feeling midway through the 2024 season that he wouldn’t be back.

“I didn’t plan on doing it,” Harris told Kris Rhim of ESPN.com about leaving the team that drafted him in 2021.

“It wasn’t something that was in the plan or anything, but it is a business.”

Najee Harris' time with the Steelers

Harris became the Steelers’ first first-round running back selection since 2008, when they drafted Rashard Mendenhall 23rd overall. During his tenure in Pittsburgh, he showcased reliability, consistency, and remarkable durability. In his 2021 rookie campaign, he surpassed Le’Veon Bell’s franchise record for most total yards by a rookie, playing a pivotal role in helping the team secure a postseason berth in Ben Roethlisberger’s farewell season.

For the next three seasons, Harris remained a consistent force, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards each year and playing a key role in securing two more postseason appearances for the Steelers.

Harris' output with the Steelers becomes even more remarkable when factoring in the constant upheaval within the Steelers' offense. During his tenure, the team cycled through six starting quarterbacks, dismissed offensive coordinator Matt Canada midway through the 2023 season—shortly after Harris’ emotional postgame remarks following a disappointing loss in Cleveland—and struggled with inconsistent offensive line play.

However, as Harris admitted this week, the NFL is a business, and the Steelers clearly decided to move in a new direction. Despite his success in Pittsburgh, it became evident that the team didn’t fully value his contributions. They likely want a more explosive back with the speed to attack the edges.

The Steelers may secure a new running back, but finding someone as dependable as Najee Harris will be a challenge. He started all 71 games over four seasons, consistently anchoring the backfield. The Steelers must also replace his resilience—both physically and mentally. That grit is what attracted Harris to the Chargers, as he highlighted their tough, hard-nosed playing style as a major reason for signing with them.