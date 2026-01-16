The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 season came to a screeching halt on Monday night, and now the biggest question in the Steel City isn't about the roster; it’s about the man under center. After a definitive 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is facing the same “mental gymnastics” that eventually led Tom Brady to hang it up for good.

Appearing on The Herd at Fox Studio this week, Brady offered some incredibly candid insight into what Rodgers is likely feeling. The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn't sugarcoat how grueling those final miles of the NFL marathon truly are.

Brady reflected on his own departure from the game, noting that while everyone loves the hype of the first four miles and the glory of the last two, it's the middle “20 miles” of preparation and body maintenance that test a player's soul.

⬇️ @TomBrady weighed in on a potential Aaron Rodgers retirement on @TheHerd pic.twitter.com/eISKJtqB93 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2026

“To me, it’s [a question of], Do you want to make this commitment year-round?” Brady told Colin Cowherd. “Because if you don’t, well then it’s never going to turn out the way you want.”

Brady admitted his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a struggle, citing personal family issues and the sheer exhaustion of a 23-year career. He noted that while he had kids' games to get to, the four-time MVP has a different path to navigate.

If Monday was indeed the end, it wasn’t the fairytale Rodgers likely imagined when he joined Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Against a relentless Texans defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense sputtered. Rodgers finished the game completing just 17 of 33 passes for 146 yards, with no touchdowns and a costly interception. He was sacked four times as the Steelers failed to find the end zone even once.

Despite the ugly exit, Rodgers' regular season showed he still has the “surgical” traits Brady recently praised. He led the Steelers to a 10-7 record and an AFC North title, throwing for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns against only seven interceptions.

Now, the future of the future Hall of Famer is a coin flip. He is a free agent this offseason, and as Brady put it, only Aaron can decide if he wants to “callous his body” for one more run.