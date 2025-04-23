Much has been made this offseason about the possibility of the Pittsburgh Steelers signing free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is arguably the biggest name left on the open market. While Rodgers is no longer an MVP candidate in today's NFL, he could still bring some stability to a position that had anything but that in Pittsburgh during the 2024-25 season.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stated that he was “open to anything and attached to nothing” as rumors swirl about him possibly signing in Pittsburgh, or with other organizations such as the New York Giants or Minnesota Vikings.

Now, more intel is being revealed as to Rodgers' state of mind since the McAfee interview aired.

“Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Steelers are in a holding pattern in regards to Aaron Rodgers. Sources tell me Pittsburgh has not received further updates from the four-time MVP following his “Pat McAfee Show” appearance last Thursday,” reported Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

As of now, the Steelers' quarterback options are limited to say the least. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields now reside in the Big Apple, as Wilson is a member of the New York Giants and Fields the New York Jets.

Steelers fans probably aren't overly keen on the idea of running back the Mason Rudolph experiment, which could put pressure on the front office to either draft a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft or sign someone like Rodgers.

Frustrating times for the Steelers

The Steelers have routinely put out average teams over the last few years under head coach Mike Tomlin.

While the Steelers almost always have a stellar defense, the team hasn't had a good quarterback in the better part of a decade, which has put a giant limit on how far the team is able to go come postseason time.

Many of the higher profile names figure to be off the board by the time the Steelers' selection comes around on Thursday night, but that still might not stop the front office from taking a swing on a young player if they aren't able to sign Rodgers anytime soon.