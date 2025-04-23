The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, and there are several solid quarterbacks available. One of them is Ohio State's Will Howard. There are at least four NFL teams looking at drafting Howard, per ESPN. Those teams are the Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets.

Pittsburgh seems the most interested in Howard at this point, per the outlet. The Steelers are looking at several quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe. The Raiders also like Milroe.

It is believed that Howard's play in the College Football Playoff helped raise his profile. Howard was part of an Ohio State football team that won the national championship.

All four teams looking at Howard have questions at the quarterback position heading into 2025. The Jets signed Justin Fields this offseason. The Colts are looking for more from Anthony Richardson. The Steelers are flirting with Aaron Rodgers, and the Raiders seem to want to support Geno Smith.

Howard finished his college career with 9,796 passing yards and 83 touchdowns. He appeared in 50 games.

Will Howard played well for Ohio State football in 2024

Howard spent his college career playing for Ohio State and Kansas State. While he performed well with the Wildcats in the Big 12, the quarterback excelled in Columbus.

Howard finished the 2024 season with 4,010 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes. He also threw 10 interceptions for the Buckeyes, who won the CFP title. Ohio State football defeated Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to win the championship.

In his last college game, Howard threw two touchdown passes for Ohio State in the CFP final. He posted 231 passing yards to lead the team to a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame. More importantly, Howard finished the game completing 81 percent of his passes with no interceptions.

The Steelers are reportedly looking at taking Howard somewhere in the middle of the draft, per the outlet. Pittsburgh signed Mason Rudolph this offseason, but don't seem to have much else at the position. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers have been in talks for weeks, which could impact whether the team selects Howard.

The Raiders, Jets and Colts all seem to be set for starters this season. Indianapolis has not only Richardson, but also Daniel Jones. New York has Fields, but Howard could prove to be a qualified backup. The Raiders are rolling with Geno Smith.

Time will tell where Howard ends up in the NFL Draft.