One month after the 2025 NFL Draft, the league still has no clue what is happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers' situation with former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, if the official schedule release is any indication, officials seem to believe Rodgers' signing is imminent.

The league certainly pays attention to media storylines and bakes them into the schedule, according to NFL VP of broadcast planning Mike North. The executive admitted that if the league was sure that Rodgers would sign with the Steelers, they would have made Pittsburgh's Week 1 game against the Jets a prime time affair.

“I think if the league knew, we probably would've scheduled that game for a national television window,” North said to CBS Sports. “So at worst, it's Justin Fields against his old team. At best, it's Aaron Rodgers going up against one of his old teams. Look at what we did with Aaron Rodgers' first game the last two years. If we knew something, I think you would've seen it reflected in the schedule. That being said, still a good game.”

Speaking specifically on the Rodgers situation, North added that he wishes he had “another month” to make the schedule. For now, the game is set to kick off at the traditional 1 p.m. ET slot, along with the majority of the Week 1 games.

Will Aaron Rodgers sign with Steelers?

As confident as the Steelers might be, Rodgers is still uncertain about his future. As one of the most private players in the league, he will not give any indication of his decision until an official announcement is made. Rodgers' unspecified personal issues remain his biggest roadblock back to the field.

If Rodgers does return for his 21st season, it will likely be with the Steelers. Even at 41, the four-time MVP will not return in a backup role and only has a few options on the table to still lead a team. Pittsburgh has been the favorite to land his services since the New York Giants solved their issues by signing Russell Wilson and drafting Jaxson Dart.

The only other viable alternative is the New Orleans Saints, who suddenly created a job opening with Derek Carr's shocking retirement. The Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round, but the Louisville alum is still far from ready to start a 17-game season. Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, who both performed poorly in 2024, are New Orleans' only other options.