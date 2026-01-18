The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a new head coach for 2026. Mike Tomlin is gone, and that changed a lot within the organization. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted to return to Pittsburgh for 2026, per an ESPN report, but Tomlin's exit makes that somewhat unlikely.

Pittsburgh players though are supportive of a Rodgers return, and it seems the franchise is open to that idea as well.

“The Steelers players are more than open to Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh; they want the four-time league MVP back and conveyed as much to various members of the Steelers organization during their exit meetings last week, according to sources,” Adam Schefter reported for the network.

Tomlin decided to step down as head coach of the Steelers, following the team's blowout loss to the Houston Texans in the playoffs. Tomlin had been the team's head coach for almost 20 years; he won a Super Bowl with the organization.

Rodgers played the 2025 season for the Steelers after spending two years with the New York Jets. He also won a Super Bowl during his long tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

Could Aaron Rodgers run it back with the Steelers in 2026?

Article Continues Below

Rodgers left the field after the loss to the Texans uncertain about his future. He admitted he had a bad taste in his mouth after the blowout defeat.

“I'm disappointed,” he said. “Obviously, it was such a fun year. A lot of adversity but a lot of fun.”

The veteran play caller was able to get Pittsburgh to 10 wins in the 2025 season. Pittsburgh though once again lost in the playoffs in their first game. Tomlin wasn't able to get a win in the NFL Playoffs since the 2016 season.

Time will tell if Rodgers comes back. It appears there could be the chance of a return, even though Rodgers specifically came to Pittsburgh to play for Tomlin.

“Whoever the defending AFC North champion Steelers pick for their next head coach likely would factor into Rodgers' decision, according to sources,” Schefter wrote.

Pittsburgh last won a Super Bowl during the 2008 season.