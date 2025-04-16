The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2025 NFL draft without a true answer at the quarterback position. While they continue to be linked to Aaron Rodgers in free agency, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him, and even if he does sign with the team, they could opt to select a quarterback prospect at some point in the draft to eventually become their future starter at the position.

If the Steelers want to truly land their quarterback of the future, they may have to use their first-round pick, the No. 21 overall selection, in order to bring in the sort of player they are looking for. When analyzing the board, Ben Solak of ESPN believes that Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and Tyler Shough are the three candidates Pittsburgh could reasonably select with their first rounder.

“Of the three quarterbacks I consider reasonable picks at 21, Tyler Shough (Louisville) is the best stylistic fit for Arthur Smith's offensive system,” Solak wrote for ESPN. “Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) does have a wonderful go route/back-shoulder ball in his bag, which fits nicely with Metcalf and George Pickens' play style at receiver. And Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) is simply the best prospect of the three. I can talk myself into — and out of — each selection, but I lean Sanders, even if the Steelers have to move in front of the Seahawks (No. 18) to secure him.”

Should Steelers select Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft?

Of the three quarterbacks mentioned, Sanders is widely regarded to be the second-best quarterback in the draft behind Cam Ward, who is widely expected to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. Dart and Shough have both seen their stocks rise in the leadup to the draft, but as Solak notes, it's tough to justify drafting either of them over Sanders.

If another team selects Sanders before the Steelers are on the clock, though, could they ultimately decide to select Dart or Shough? Ultimately, how Pittsburgh operates when it comes to the quarterback position during the draft will largely depend on whether or not Rodgers has signed with them. Even if he does, though, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise to see Pittsburgh select one of these three passers with their first-round pick.