The Pittsburgh Steelers allowed Russell Wilson to sign with the New York Giants. However, there is more to the story about why they let him walk.

Although the team started with a 6-1 record, it didn't have a happy ending. They were quickly eliminated in the Wild Card against the Baltimore Ravens, 28-14.

The latter proved too much to handle but also proved that the Steelers needed to go in a different direction. According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, he said that there was a sense Wilson was “physically done.”

Although the claim is a bit harsh, it makes sense. Throughout his career, Wilson has been sacked a plethora of times. He was the most sacked quarterback in two seasons (2019, 2022), it wasn't the same with the Steelers.

Still, at age 36 and set to turn 37 next season, it marks some concerns. However, the Steelers have met with Aaron Rodgers, who eclipsed 40 years old.

Some of it doesn't make sense entirely. Despite the rough end to the season, Wilson had a 6-1 start and led the team to some impressive wins. From the sounds of it though, they already had their minds made up.

The Steelers didn't want to re-sign Russell Wilson

With a move like this, it was clear the organization didn't want him. However, it didn't make too much sense, considering what happened weeks before.

Backup quarterback Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets on a $40 million contract. He was aiming to be the franchise quarterback of the Steelers going forward.

After the signing, the team turned towards more veteran quarterbacks. With a limited quarterback draft class, the Steelers still want to win now. Following Rodgers's stint with the Jets, he might want redemption.

Still, if Pittsburgh was so concerned about age, why are they signing Rodgers? He hasn't been as mobile as he was in the past. His Achilles injury has played a significant factor in his mobility.

It doesn't take away from his talent as a pure thrower, but it doesn't add up.

Either way, the team seems committed to landing Rodgers. Funny enough, Cam Heyward is all aboard the Rodgers train for the Steelers.

Yes, landing a Hall of Famer is a rare opportunity. Regardless of his age, Rodgers can still perform. However, if Wilson performs just as well, or better, it will be a slap in the face to Pittsburgh.

At the end of the day, it might be a matter of time before Rodgers signs with the Steelers. If a move happens swiftly, then moving off of Wilson was likely a done deal before it even happened.