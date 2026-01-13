After 19 years at the helm, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin decided to walk away from his post. However, since he wasn't fired, the Steelers still control his rights.

The head coach will have a litany of options to choose from in terms of his next move. But if Tomlin were to coach in the NFL again, the Steelers would need to facilitate a trade, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

This is important: Mike Tomlin leaving the organization means the Steelers will retain his rights. He was NOT fired,” Meirov wrote. “It seems likely he’ll take a year off, possibly do TV, and then become a trade candidate next year, similar to Sean Payton when the #Saints held his rights and later traded him to Denver.”

Sean Payton stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the 2021 season. In 2023, he came back to the league as head coach of the Denver Broncos. But since the Saints still held his rights, the Broncos had to trade a first and second-round pick for Payton; although they did get a third-rounder back.

If this scenario comes up for Tomlin, the Steelers would be seeking firm compensation for Tomlin. He held a 193-114-2 record in Pittsburgh, never having a losing season. Furthermore, the head coach helped lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title. He would be coveted by any team in need of a head coach.

Tomlin's decision has sent shockwaves through the NFL. With this trade quirk in place, his next move becomes even more interesting.