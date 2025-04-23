The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for some great players in this year's NFL Draft, and one quarterback keeps getting buzz. That quarterback is former Colorado football player Shedeur Sanders. While buzz for Sanders is growing, there are some other issues that could keep the Steelers from drafting him.

ESPN NFL insiders believe that the uncertainty surrounding veteran Aaron Rodgers is one thing that could stand in the way.

“I continue to hear Pittsburgh wants to take a swing on a quarterback in one of the next two drafts, and next year's class is considered stronger,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Another issue facing the Steelers is that they have multiple other needs. This includes the defensive tackle spot as well as running back, per the outlet.

Pittsburgh holds the 21st overall selection in the NFL Draft, that starts Thursday.

Shedeur Sanders has impressed the Steelers

The Steelers have met with Sanders more than once this offseason. Colorado's star quarterback has also met with other NFL teams, including the New York Giants.

“He made a strong positive impression on their coaching staff during the predraft process, and not having the second-round pick might actually mean the Steelers could stretch for a QB on Day 1,” ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote.

At least one ESPN football writer believes the Steelers will take Sanders in the first round. That is Peter Schrager, who reiterates that the two parties had positive meetings.

“Going to Pittsburgh here as the second quarterback in the class wouldn't be so bad,” Schrager wrote.

Sanders helped guide Colorado to a 9-win season this past year. It was the school's first campaign in the Big 12 conference. Sanders finished the season throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Steelers are looking for quarterbacks due to the departures of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Wilson signed a deal with the Giants, while Fields is now with the New York Jets.

Pittsburgh did reunite this offseason with Mason Rudolph, who spent the 2024 season in Tennessee. Rudolph threw for 1,530 yards with the Titans last season. Tennessee had a rough year, with just three victories.

It's very important for the Steelers to get it right at quarterback. There's immense pressure on Mike Tomlin to coach the team to the playoffs, as well as a possible Super Bowl appearance. Steelers fans trashed Tomlin following the team's disappointing exit in last year's NFL playoffs.

Time will tell if the Steelers decide to grab Sanders.