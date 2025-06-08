The Pittsburgh Steelers waited for months before veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers decided to sign with them. More information is now coming to light about what Pittsburgh was doing behind the scenes before picking up Rodgers. Pittsburgh apparently was looking at two other options for the quarterback position before Rodgers signed.

“This was the third option for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said on NFL Live. “They were in on Matthew Stafford and couldn't get done a trade. They tried to re-sign Justin Fields, he opted to go to the New York Jets, where he will meet Rodgers on opening day. And after they couldn't get a trade done for Stafford and couldn't get Fields re-signed, they pivoted to Rodgers.”

Pittsburgh was in talks with Rodgers for weeks before he signed, going back all the way to before the NFL Draft. The Steelers did draft a quarterback, in Ohio State's Will Howard. Howard was selected on the third day of the draft.

Rodgers joins a quarterback room in Pittsburgh that includes Howard, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

The Steelers have big expectations for Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers, just a few days before minicamp starts. The veteran quarterback enters minicamp as the likely starter for this season.

Steelers fans are fed up with head coach Mike Tomlin, and expect the team to have a very successful 2025 season. There's a lot of pressure on both Tomlin and Rodgers to get back to the playoffs. It's been 15 years since Pittsburgh made the Super Bowl, and they haven't really come close to going back since. The squad last won a playoff game in 2016.

Rodgers comes to Pittsburgh after playing for the New York Jets for two seasons. He lost the 2023 campaign to injury, and won just a handful of games last year. New York finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards this past season for New York. He also finished the campaign with 28 touchdown passes, to 11 interceptions.

Pittsburgh lost both of their starting quarterbacks from last year to free agency. Fields is with the Jets, while Russell Wilson decided to sign with the New York Giants. The two players combined for enough wins in the Steel City last season to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh bowed though in the Wild Card round to Baltimore.

Mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday for Pittsburgh.