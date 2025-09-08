The Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers era started off on a high note. Rodgers looked like his vintage self against the New York Jets, masterfully leading his offense against the strong Jets defense. However, with New York still hanging around thanks to Justin Fields' efforts, the game went down to one man's skills: Steelers kicker Chris Boswell.

Boswell has been relied upon by the Steelers many times during his long career there. Against the Jets, the kicker was asked to nail a 60-yard kick to put Pittsburgh up by two. It was a tough ask, but Boswell, as usual, delivered. He nailed the game-winner so well, it looked like it could have broken a record or two.

Some fans and analysts felt that Boswell's game-winner against the Jets was good from seventy yards. If he had made that kick from that distance, it would have obliterated the current longest field goal record. What does the Steelers kicker have to say to that?

Article Continues Below

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Boswell told reporter Mike Florio on the phone. “I hit it pretty square, and so I knew there was no distance lacking. I saw it down the middle and then I just turned away from it. I didn’t watch it.”

Boswell was so sure that he nailed the kick that he started turning away to celebrate. That's pretty epic, and also goes to show the Steelers kicker's confidence in his abilities. He's been the Steelers' trusty leg for ten years now, and he's also the most accurate kicker in their franchise history (88.7%, excluding players with less than 50 games played). His accuracy from range is also unmatched, nailing 45 of his 54 attempts from over 50+ yards.

A first-team All-Pro selection last year, Boswell's 60-yard game-winner was also the longest kick of his career.