With the Dallas Cowboys playing on Christmas Day against the Washington Commanders, the team suffered an injury in the first half of the game in the form of running back Javonte Williams. As Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 24-10 lead at halftime against the Commanders, the team still awaits word on Williams, who has been a key part of the team's offense throughout the current season.

According to Jon Machota, Williams is “questionable” to return to the game with a shoulder injury as he exited the game on Christmas Day.

“Cowboys RB Javonte Williams is questionable with a shoulder injury,” Machota wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams is in the midst of his best season yet in the NFL, having been in the league since 2021, where he was a second-round-pick, selected with the 35th overall pick for the Denver Broncos. Entering Thursday's game against the Commanders, he has rushed for 1,147 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

It's going to be an interesting offseason for Williams as he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract for Dallas, which, with the results given, has been a bargain. However, there will be an inflection point about what the future holds for Williams, who said that he hasn't thought about it yet, but expressed how much he ‘loves' it with the Cowboys.

“I ain't even thought that far yet. I love it here, but I'm just going to focus on these last couple of games. You got to finish strong no matter what,” Williams said last Thursday, according to Ali Jawad.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens to Williams and if the shoulder injury will be enough to keep him out for the rest of Thursday's game in Washington or for the rest of the season.