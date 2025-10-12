The Baltimore Ravens' quarterback problems were on full display in their Week 6 loss. Luckily for them, Lamar Jackson seems ready to finally make his return.

Baltimore will enter their bye in Week 7. But when they return back to action, Jackson is expected to be to on the field, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. He has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

In his absence, the Ravens have fallen to 1-5. Cooper Rush was first in line to replace him. However, he was benched against the Los Angeles Rams, after completing 11-of-19 passes for 72 scoreless yards and an interception. Baltimore turned to Tyler Huntley, but they'd obviously rather have Jackson under center.

Article Continues Below

Before going down with his injury, the quarterback completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. He also added 166 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Simply put, Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks and playmakers in the NFL. The Ravens need him to function at highest capacity.

When they do return to action, the Ravens will be taking on the Chicago Bears. It'll be Baltimore's first opportunity to get back on track. Already in a deep hole, they can't afford to suffer many more losses if they still want to make the playoffs.

But if one person can supercharge Baltimore's playoff hopes, it's Jackson. With an extra week to rest, the Ravens are hopeful it's enough time for him to get fully past his hamstring injury. As evident by their Week 6 17-3 loss, the Baltimore is desperate to get Jackson back on the field.