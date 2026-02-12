The San Francisco 49ers will draw a new set of eyes during NFL Free Agency. Already Jauan Jennings is a high priority following his nine-touchdown season. But re-signing the wide receiver isn't the only move John Lynch is encouraged to make.

The general manager along with head coach Kyle Shanahan look ready to make personnel changes on offense and defense. That includes tapping into the free agent market to make upgrades, plus allow veterans to walk.

It's highly likely Brandon Aiyuk will sever ties after becoming a 2025 no-show. But losing Jennings means parting ways with the 49ers' top scoring wideout in Aiyuk's absence.

Jennings is a big signing idea here. But we're also zeroing in on these three sneaky good free agents who can reignite the 49ers' Super Bowl hopes.

Alec Pierce can open up 49ers offense

Pierce is rising as one of the top WRs available for this 2026 class.

He's fresh off delivering 1,003 yards and racking up an astonishing 21.3 yards per catch. And he delivered those numbers playing with multiple quarterbacks — including a late addition in Phillip Rivers.

The rival Los Angeles Rams look like a prime fit for Pierce. But Lynch and Shanahan need to swoop in for the steal here.

Pierce can blow the top off defenses as the deep threat. He and Ricky Pearsall together hands Brock Purdy two field stretching options. Shanahan can even motion Pierce to draw mismatches off size and speed.

Lastly, Pierce can become the 50-50 target inside the red zone in the event Jennings walks in free agency. But just imagine Pierce with Jennings and Pearsall. S.F. presents a new, deadly trio if they snatch Pierce up.

49ers can make family reunion happen

This move will make the Bosa family ecstatic.

Article Continues Below

Nick Bosa is on his way back from his second ACL tear. Older brother Joey Bosa is a free agent.

Time to add a second Bosa on this roster — but for multiple reasons.

For starters, the 49ers All-Pro still isn't a lock to be ready by training camp or the season. Same is the case for top rookie pick Mykel Williams, who suffered his own ACL injury.

But the final reason? Bosa at 30 needs to find a place where he can handle rotational duties and be on a contender. S.F. presents both scenarios for the past Pro Bowler. He'll definitely embrace the defensive line culture installed by Kris Kocurek.

Back to WR and adding this ‘X' option

This is in the event both Aiyuk and Jennings aren't officially back.

Lynch can cash in on a deep free agent WR class including swooping up an “X” option to replace Jennings…or even team with him.

Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers enters the picture here.

Doubs is fresh off delivering a career-best 724 yards but appears to be lost in the deep WR shuffle for the Packers. He'll walk into either a revamped WR room or one running it back with Jennings.

Regardless, Doubs is a contested catch talent who adds a new red zone touchdown target here.