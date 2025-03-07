It turned into a tough goodbye from the San Francisco 49ers for Deebo Samuel. But maybe they can pick up their spirits by adding a star’s brother. Meanwhile, here is the 49ers' five-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Things didn’t go very well for the 49ers in 2024. They stumbled to a 6-11 finish after being unable to overcome a series of tough injuries.

Their path back to Super Bowl relevance will need to include a good string of choices in the upcoming draft.

49ers grab Tetairoa McMillan in Round 1

After trading Samuel to the Commanders, getting another receiver moved up the ladder of importance. And when McMillan remained on the board at pick No. 11, this mock draft had the 49ers all over the selection.

At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, the Arizona product has game-changing talent, according to the Pro Football Network.

“Tetairoa McMillan possesses very good size and overall athleticism for the position,” PFN wrote. “He is a versatile receiver who can line up outside, in the slot, and even attached to the hip of the tight end. He can maximize mismatches against nickel corners and linebackers.

“McMillan is a big-bodied pass catcher with an outstanding catch radius and hands. He has rare ball skills and is an outstanding contested catch and red-zone threat, but he has the athleticism of a receiver who is smaller in stature and can make plays with the ball in his hands.”

However, McMillan has one potentially significant flaw to his game.

“While he has sufficient speed for a receiver with his size, he lacks the third gear to consistently generate separation down the field in the NFL and can struggle with creating separation off breaks at times,” PFN wrote.

The 49ers still have Brandon Aiyuk, but he is coming off injury. General Manager John Lynch said Aiyuk is working hard, according to espn.com.

“He's putting in the work,” Lynch said. “That's what you have to do. And I've always said the real top-end athletes tend to heal at a little faster rate, and I think that's going on with Brandon as well, but there's like a big test at some point. We'll see where that lies.”

DL Darius Alexander is the Round 2 pick

Satisfying one of their needs, the 49ers grabbed the Toledo standout. He is tabbed as an explosive athlete with plenty of size (6-3, 305) and strength.

“He consistently disrupts offensive lines with his quick first step and powerful hand usage, enabling him to penetrate backfields effectively,” PFN wrote. “Alexander's versatility allows him to align across multiple positions on the defensive front, showcasing his ability to adapt and excel in various schemes.

“However … Alexander needs to improve his pad level and hand placement, as inconsistencies in these areas can diminish his leverage and control during engagements.”

This pick works well, and the 49ers would need Alexander to step into a mission-critical role from Week 1 forward.

Edge Jordan Burch grabbed in Round 3

Getting a difference-maker after the first couple of rounds is difficult. But the Oregon product comes with a lot of potential.

“Jordan Burch is a dynamic defensive lineman known for his refined pass-rush skills, including a standout swim move that contributed to 8.5 sacks and 11 TFLs in 2024,” PFN wrote. “He excels with explosive bursts and speed-to-power conversion but struggles in run defense due to limited arm length and lower-body power issues.”

With their second third-round pick, the 49ers got Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens. It’s hard to see him as an immediate contributor because he lacks top-end speed. But he fits the mold of 49ers running backs with excellent balance and the ability to break tackles.

Safety Jonas Sanker comes on board in Round 4

The 49ers get a reliable defensive back out of Virginia with versatility and good football instincts.

“He excels in run support, demonstrating a quick trigger and efficient pursuit angles to close ground on ball carriers,” PFN wrote. “In coverage, Sanker showcases good footwork and anticipation, effectively disrupting passing lanes and making plays on the ball.”

Compensatory picks net two players

Before the start of Round 5, the 49ers got quarterback Riley Leonard and cornerback Zy Alexander.

Leonard, from Notre Dame, is a tall (6-3) and athletic quarterback with a strong arm. However, PFN wrote, “Due to his inconsistency as a processor and in terms of his accuracy, Leonard occasionally put Notre Dame in difficult situations. His sense of pressure needs quite a bit of work, and his mechanics could use some fine-tuning before he hits the NFL level. However, he’s a toolsy backup quarterback with a championship game appearance.”

As for Alexander, he’s long and wiry along with fluid play. The LSU product is a higher-potential selection than the late fourth round suggests.

Jarquez Hunter is Round 5 selection

A four-year starter at Auburn, Hunter has the ability to play above the level of a Round 5 selection.

“He has excellent vision and awareness between the tackles to recognize open lanes and cut back when needed,” PFN wrote. “Hunter has been a consistently productive receiver throughout his college career despite not being a natural route runner.”