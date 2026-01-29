The San Francisco 49ers face big changes ahead before the 2026 NFL Draft. Maxx Crosby and Kyle Pitts are already mentioned as 49ers possibilities via trade. But the general manager and head coach duo of John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have the next rookie class to think about too.

Lynch and Shanahan have reeled in franchise altering picks. George Kittle was one of their first draft discoveries. Deommodore Lenoir arrived as a fifth rounder too. Nick Bosa was also one of their higher and more impactful selections.

So who arrives now? Especially with the Niners needing to address some aging positions?

We turn to the PFF mock draft simulator to see who heads to the Bay Area.

Round 1, Pick 27: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

S.F. is getting decimated at its deepest spot come March: Defensive line.

A whopping seven players are free agents — three of whom represent the interior. Peter Woods can offset these losses.

Considered a top 20 pick, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder drops to 27th here. His lateral quickness already sounds scary for a line welcoming back Bosa from his ACL tear.

Peter Woods is still a gamewrecking monster, don’t let the taper in production fool you pic.twitter.com/HPcdhMscvE — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 12, 2025

Round 2, Pick 58: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

The Niners address Brandon Aiyuk's replacement in day two.

The Indiana wideout's lack of speed causes him to drop here. But he rises as a gift pick for Shanahan's offense — plus a present for both Brock Purdy and Jauan Jennings inside the red zone.

Sarratt brings some of the best route adjustment and body control on catches for this class.

Round 3, Pick 92: Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

He's way less heralded compared to his renown former teammate Abdul Carter. But Dennis-Sutton brings intrigue at this spot.

The 6-foot-5 rusher presents violent hands at the point of attack combined with an impressive closing pursuit to the QB. The last part should resonate well for Bosa and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

S.F. is perfect for Dennis-Sutton because he can gain new pass rush moves here — as he has a limited arsenal and relies on bull rushing.

Round 4, Pick 127: Tackle Kage Casey, Boise State

Is he next in line for Trent Williams?

Casey plowed running lanes for Ashton Jeanty not long ago. He then brings solid patience with knowing when to jam his hands into oncoming rushers in pass protection.

He must avoid bending during contact, though. A season of job shadowing for Williams can help.

Round 4, Pick 133: Guard Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

Nwaiwu impressed during the Shrine Bowl practices and then on Tuesday.

But his road grading ability in the running game wins over Lynch and Shanahan here. The 6-foot-4, 324-pounder bounces to center too in handing S.F. some line versatility.

Round 4, Pick 138: Safety Bud Clark, TCU

Jordan Watkins was the selection at this very spot last season. Now they land a ball hawk here.

Clark shines at baiting QBs into throws before making them pay. He's cerebral enough to jump on routes too. The GM should love his mix of brains and ball skills.

The Senior Bowl is watching his stardom now.

TCU S Bud Clark is having a DAY Was impressive in the WR vs DB group drills. Here he here with a PBU in team drills. Definitely showing out pic.twitter.com/nxz6MmlUEY — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 28, 2026

Round 5, Pick 171: CB Domani Jackson, Alabama

This presents deja vu for S.F.

The Los Angeles native Lenoir was a star West Coast native who fell to the fifth round, but thrived at CB later on. Jackson starred near L.A. too, yet is projected to fall here.

Jackson presents uncanny straight line speed at 4.28 in the 40-yard dash. He held his own against SEC wideouts. His injury history drops him to day three, though.

Round 7, Pick 247: TE Sam Roush, Stanford

Would Lynch tab someone from his alma mater as the successor to Kittle?

The 49ers should be drawn to his gritty blocking ability. But he found soft spots in the intermediate zone and became a trusted security blanket — despite playing with multiple QBs in Palo Alto. Roush became a highlight for a program that won no more than four games in his time there.

He must become consistent with his catching, though, which Kittle can certainly help there.