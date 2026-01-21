The San Francisco 49ers' 2025 season recently came to an end with a blowout road loss to the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the NFL playoffs. Things fell off the rails immediately for the 49ers in this one, with the Seahawks returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown and not looking back from there.

Although it was a disappointing ending, this was still a relatively impressive season for the 49ers, considering the sheer amount of injuries the team had to deal with, including to key players on the defensive side of the ball like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Recently, 49ers insider Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports reported on when San Francisco fans can expect to see Bosa back in action after an ACL injury cut his 2025 season short.

“Nick Bosa is on track to return around training camp,” reported Chan on X, formerly Twitter.

Chan also noted that “Alfred Collins could be having shoulder surgery during the offseason.”

Meanwhile, the 49ers were hoping that Warner might have been able to make a return to the lineup had they advanced further in the playoffs, but unfortunately, they lost in blowout fashion in Seattle by a score of 41-6 on the road.

Injuries have been a major theme for the 49ers throughout the last few years, with George Kittle going down with a torn Achilles during this playoff run, and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk also being out of the lineup due to injury. Earlier in the season, quarterback Brock Purdy missed multiple games, necessitating some starts from backup Mac Jones, who raised some eyebrows with his stellar play and may get some looks from other teams this offseason.

The 49ers will certainly be hoping for some better injury luck when they embark on their 2026 season beginning in September.