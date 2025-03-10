The San Francisco 49ers have watched stout tight end play out of George Kittle. But even “The People's Tight End” needs help. He's getting it through a former Jacksonville Jaguars TE via NFL free agency.

The NFC West franchise is adding Luke Farrell on a three-year deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Monday. This deal is worth $20.25 million including $11 million guaranteed.

San Francisco also makes the deal during the NFL's legal tampering period. This period helps kick off free agency annually across the league.

But the Farrell move comes during a pivotal time for Kittle. The two-time NFC champion turns 32 during the upcoming season. His contract expires in 2026. Kittle is already having conversations about his 49ers contract with general manager John Lynch.

Former Jaguars TE expected to boost help for George Kittle

Farrell isn't that much younger than Kittle. He'll head to the Bay Area as a 27-year-old player.

But the 49ers have relied heavily on TE play under Kittle. San Francisco often throws out two tight end sets on defenses. They turn to that look to ignite the 49ers' high-powered zone read rushing attack.

Farrell wasn't much of a factor on the receiving end for Jacksonville. He's caught no more than 13 receptions in each of his four years in Duval County. Farrell also is yet to score his first receiving touchdown. He arrived to Jacksonville as a fifth round find from former head coach Urban Meyer.

Farrell, however, become valuable to the 49ers for this reason: Providing extra pass blocking. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder is one of the league's best at protecting the passer when he's not running routes. The 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have long valued TE's who block, including Kittle.

Kittle is still expected to grab his share of passes. Farrell provides needed depth for the longtime TE, and an extra pass protector for the Niners in the 2025 season.