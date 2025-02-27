Even if the San Francisco 49ers and George Kittle don't come to a contract agreement, it's something that general manager John Lynch isn't worried about. Despite the 49ers having two options to replace Kittle in the 2025 NFL Draft, it's clear that both sides want to have one another back.

While Kittle mentioned that the ball is in San Francisco's court, Lynch explained the conversations between himself and the 49ers star tight end.

“We've already talked about it,” Lynch revealed via David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. “We want George to retire a Niner. He's one of those guys. He's a Niner through and through. And so, we want that to become a reality.

“I think the only thing on that is timing, and that's no different from what I've told George and his agent. So, [there are] some other things that we're focused on, and George is certainly there. But I think that's something we want to all see become a reality, including George.”

The timing is a bit of an issue. The 49ers have some other contracts and possible trades to look into. For instance, Deebo Samuel and the team have agreed to find a trade partner. Still, Samuel carries a hefty contract and the team would need to do some stretching to make a deal work.

Not to mention, quarterback Brock Purdy is eligible for a contract extension. Some reports see him making between $50-60 million per year. There are plenty of contracts to be taken care of first. As a result, it might leave Kittle on the back burner.

John Lynch believes the 49ers will make a deal with George Kittle

The team should look to re-sign their star tight end. Kittle is coming off another stellar season, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in his career. He was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded tight end of the 2024 season, earning a 92.1 offensive grade. The grade was his highest since 2019.

Kittle was third amongst tight ends for the most receiving yards. He only trailed Trey McBride and rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Either way, at age 31, he's been productive in all facets. The catches might be intriguing, but he's one of the best blockers in the league.

Also, he's been the perfect security blanket for Purdy throughout his young career. After all, Purdy sees Kittle as a Hall of Famer. His yards after contact and after the catch are some of the best in the league. The 49ers down year shouldn't discourage them from bringing back Kittle. However, as Lynch stated, other financial moves need to be addressed first.