As San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury during the opening 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks, fans had been wondering about the severity of the issue. While it appeared the 49ers star would miss multiple weeks, the extent of his absence has been revealed as Adam Schefter reports the team will put the player on injured reserve.

“Sources: 49ers are placing Pro Bowl TE George Kittle on injured reserve, meaning he now will miss at least the next four games,” Shcefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Kittle injured his hamstring during Sunday’s win over Seattle and now will miss games at New Orleans, vs. Atlanta, Jacksonville, and at the Rams.”