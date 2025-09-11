The San Francisco 49ers opened their season with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, but suffered a lot of injuries. George Kittle is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and Jauan Jennings is questionable ahead of Week 2. But on Thursday, Kyle Shanahan's squad got brutal news. The 49ers will be without Brock Purdy due to a turf toe injury for at least two weeks, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

49ers QB Brock Purdy will miss 2-5 weeks with a form of turf toe. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/CcuyQngF6H — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 49ers face the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 2 and will likely have Mac Jones starting at quarterback. Formerly a first-round pick of the New England Patriots, Jones started this season as Purdy's backup. The 49ers also worked out Mike White, a former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins backup, on Wednesday.

Purdy finished out the Week 1 matchup with the Seahawks. He led the game-winning touchdown drive, hitting Jake Tonges for his first career score. Now, without Kittle, Jones will get his first start with San Francisco.

Purdy's injury timeline is wide, and it could lead to a lot of games started by Jones. At the least, Purdy will miss Sunday's game against the Saints and Week 3's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The most optimistic timeline has him returning for Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The worst-case scenario includes him missing key games against the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers have had success with backup quarterbacks with Mike Shanahan as the head coach. That includes Purdy's debut, which came after Jimmy Garoppolo's injury in 2022. Purdy stole the job from the former NFC champion and recently earned a massive extension.

The 49ers and the Saints square off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, as Mac Jones takes on Spencer Rattler. Can New Orleans pull off the upset? Or will Jones have a great San Francisco debut?