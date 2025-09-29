On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers suffered their first defeat of the 2025 NFL season with a narrow home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game marked the return of previously injured quarterback Brock Purdy, who had a mixed bag of an afternoon on Sunday, throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns, but also tossing a couple of interceptions.

Purdy had missed the previous two games with a toe injury and was replaced by Mac Jones, and after Sunday's game, those issues reportedly flared up again.

“QB Brock Purdy came in ‘complaining of some soreness in his toe' today, according to Kyle Shanahan. Purdy and Shanahan talked on the phone last night. Purdy said he had no issues during the game,” reported Nick Wagoner of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Further complicating matters for San Francisco is that they are set to take the field in just three days for a Thursday night game against the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams.

“‘Any time you have a Thursday game, it's a totally different element,' Kyle Shanahan said of potential concerns re: Brock Purdy's availability for the Rams game,” reported David Lombardi of the SF Standard on X.

Furthermore, Shanahan said that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall could have a minor PCL injury and there is also question about his status on Thursday, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

A familiar theme for the 49ers

Injuries have been a defining characteristic of the San Francisco 49ers for the last several years now, including the 2022-23 NFC Championship Game, in which Purdy was injured early on and could not return against the Philadelphia Eagles. The following year, San Francisco would make it to the Super Bowl, but in 2024, the team once again saw its season derailed by the injury bug.

In any case, as previously mentioned, the 49ers have a short week this week, as they will hit the road to take on the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams, who are also 3-1, on Thursday evening in Inglewood. That game is set to kick off at 8:15 PM ET.