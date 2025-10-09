Midway through the week, the San Francisco 49ers still do not know who their Week 6 starting quarterback will be. The dust still has not settled, but general manager John Lynch dropped a positive injury update on potential starter Mac Jones.

Jones has started three of the team's last four games, but popped up on the Week 6 injury report with knee and oblique concerns. He is officially listed as questionable, but Lynch recently suggested that he is trending in the right direction.

“I think we feel pretty good about where he's going to be,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of ‘The Athletic.'

While Jones is questionable, so is Brock Purdy. The 49ers' traditional starting quarterback missed Week 2 and Week 3 before returning in Week 4, but went back on the shelf for Week 5. Purdy continues to miss practices with turf toe and seems destined for another absence.

With Purdy likely missing another game, Jones would be in line to start in Week 6 barring a setback. Practice squad signee Adrian Martinez, who has served as Jones' backup in Purdy's absences, is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Jones and Purdy headline an injury report that already has Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Ben Bartch ruled out for the week. Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are questionable after missing Week 5.

Despite being one of the most injured teams in the league — again — the 49ers boast a surprising 4-1 record through five games. San Francisco is riding high after an eye-opening 26-23 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.

Article Continues Below

Mac Jones looks to keep 49ers' momentum rolling

Jones appears likely to remain in the starting lineup ahead of the 49ers' Week 6 road clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones has been shockingly efficient as a fill-in starter, going 3-0 in 2025.

The 49ers' injuries are concerning, but they were able to overcome them in their win over the Rams. However, San Francisco has a tougher test on paper in Week 6 against the 4-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Buccaneers also have their share of key absences, they continue to be one of the most exciting teams in the league. Each of Tampa Bay's first five games has been decided by a single score, with Baker Mayfield leading it to victory in four of them.

After a get-right win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Buccaneers return home for the Week 6 matchup. Conversely, the 49ers travel east for the first time since facing the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 2.