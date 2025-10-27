The San Francisco 49ers have stayed in NFC West contention with Mac Jones handling quarterback duties. Yet many fans are wondering when Brock Purdy comes back from his NFL injury. Kyle Shanahan helped answer that question Monday.

The head coach, however, dropped a “too early” take on Purdy's pending situation.

“I think it's too early to say,” Shanahan said via ESPN 49ers insider Nick Wagoner. “I don't think it's a long shot, but I know he is doing better and we'll see how he's doing Wednesday.”

Shanahan added the next phase involving Purdy.

Hopefully if he's doing good, he'll get in some reps,” Shanahan said.

Purdy sat out against Houston alongside wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. But Shanahan's words paint Purdy is indeed on his way back sooner than expected.

What kind of dilemma are Brock Purdy, 49ers in?

Article Continues Below

Purdy reportedly tried playing on Sunday against the Texans.

However, Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed Purdy didn't feel great when he tried to practice nearly a week ago.

The past NFC champion winning QB is dealing with a lingering right toe injury — one that apparently flares up. S.F. continues to allow Jones to lead the offense in his place.

The former top 15 NFL Draft pick Jones has become quite the story for the Niners. He's guided some big wins with Purdy being out of action –featuring the overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Jones has already started in six games this season while guiding the 49ers to four starting wins.

Houston, however, held him to 193 yards and picked him off once in the 26-15 win. Jones tossed two touchdown passes to tight ends George Kittle and Jake Tonges.

If Purdy isn't healthy, Jones will be making start No. 7 on Sunday on the road against the New York Giants.