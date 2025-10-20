On Sunday evening, the San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-2 on the young 2025 NFL season with an impressive home win over the Atlanta Falcons. While quarterback Mac Jones, once again starting in place of the injured Brock Purdy, didn't have a huge game, he didn't need to, as running back Christian McCaffrey picked up the slack, turning in his biggest game of the season in the win.

While Jones has been playing well, 49ers fans are understandably anxious for updates on Purdy's return, and on Monday afternoon, they got one that wasn't particularly encouraging.

“QB Brock Purdy likely a reach to return this week at Houston, ‘will continue like he did last week,' said (49ers head coach Kyle) Shanahan, noting Houston turf not a factor,” reported Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group on X, formerly Twitter.

Inman also noted that “DE Bryce Huff (hamstring) and C Jake Brendel (hamstring) (are) out couple weeks…” and that “CB Renardo Green does not have turf toe.”

Overall, it was a tough injury update for a 49ers team that is already reeling in that department, recently losing star linebacker Fred Warner for the year.

A resilient 49ers team

Through all of the injury concerns, the San Francisco 49ers have managed to continue to play winning football on both sides of the ball so far this year, pushing their record to 5-2 despite having faced off against some elite teams so far.

It's a testament to the coaching staff, led by head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, that the team has been able to perform so well while missing so many key pieces.

Still, in order to have a legitimate chance at competing for a Super Bowl championship, the 49ers will want to have their key pieces back in the lineup as soon as possible, starting with Purdy, whose injury struggles have continued this season.

The 49ers will next take the field on Sunday on the road against the Houston Texas at 1:00 PM ET.