San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to practice on Thursday. While he's trying to bounce back from a shoulder and toe injury, it appears he's making progress toward an eventual return. However, his status for the Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars is still up in the air.

After practice, the fourth-year pro was asked if his return to practice is a sign he'll be back on the field for the 49ers on Sunday. However, Purdy, who is 25 years old, kept his status for the upcoming contest a bit vague, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Brock Purdy claimed that he's feeling better, but ultimately, it's the team's decision on whether he'll play or not.

“We'll see,” said Purdy about his potential availability. “I like where I'm at. I am feeling a lot better. Still a day-to-day thing, going up to game time. But I am attacking the game plan. … I feel better.”

Article Continues Below

Brock Purdy suffered a shoulder and toe injury during the 49ers' 17-13 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He's missed the previous two games but is seemingly making progress ahead of Week 4. Purdy ended the Week 1 contest with 277 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 74.3% completion percentage. He also threw two interceptions in that game.

Mac Jones has filled in while Purdy nurses his injuries. Jones has played a key role in helping the 49ers remain undefeated through three games. It's been a solid start for a 49ers team that is struggling with injuries throughout the roster.

San Francisco has until 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday to announce which players will be available or not. So, the 49ers have some time before the coaching staff must make a final decision. Until then, Brock Purdy will likely remain questionable, along with several other key players on the roster.