The San Francisco 49ers were able to get a Week 1 win against their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, and it was with the help of some of their key players. One of those players was Christian McCaffrey, who was questionable coming into the game after dealing with a calf injury in practice. Nonetheless, McCaffrey suited up, and he finished the game with 69 rush yards and nine receptions for 74 yards.

As the 49ers get prepared for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, McCaffrey was asked about the calf injury and kept it short and simple.

“Nothing serious, never was,” McCaffrey said via Can Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

The 49ers are going to need McCaffrey now more than ever with Brock Purdy most likely not suiting up in Week 2 and possibly for longer.

“Whether Brock is playing or not, it just comes down to everybody executing at a high level and keeping it that simple. Not trying to do anything extremely special, but just having to have really good execution at all times,” McCaffrey said about Purdy's injury.

Purdy's injury doesn't make things any better for the 49ers, as George Kittle will miss some time after suffering a hamstring injury against the Seahawks. It will definitely be next man up for the 49ers, but McCaffrey will be looked at as the piece to help them for as long as Purdy and Kittle are out.

The 49ers were already dealing with injuries coming into the season, and most of them are coming from the offensive side of the ball. The hope is that the players can return sooner rather than later, especially with it being so early in the season.

If they can get some wins over the next few weeks, that would be good, but things could get out of hand with their players compromised.