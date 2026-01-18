Since quarterback Sam Darnold is playing through an oblique injury, an effective running game could be essential for the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl hopes. Kenneth Walker III understands what is expected of him during the NFL playoffs, and he made a difference-making play late in the second quarter of Saturday night's NFC Divisional Round matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The fourth-year ball-carrier brilliantly cut back and forced his way into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown, giving Seattle a 24-6 lead with just 31 seconds remaining in the first half. The No. 1 seed, already emboldened by a top-notch defense and rip-roaring home crowd, have complete momentum thanks in part to Walker's rushing score.

END THE FIRST HALF IN STYLE! Kenneth Walker III MARCHES his way into the endzone for the Seahawks TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/eqJ6yF4Kiy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 18, 2026

Although the former second-round draft pick shares backfield duties with Zach Charbonnet, he still manages to frequently stand out. Walker did his part to ensure that the Seahawks secured home-field advantage for the NFL playoffs, notching 133 scrimmage yards in their 13-3 Week 18 road victory over the 49ers. He is laying the hurt on San Francisco once more, this time in front of a jubilant Lumen Field.

Walker has eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards once again, trying his best to take the pressure off the banged-up Darnold. If the 25-year-old running back can continue to flourish in high-stakes situations, Seattle should have a decent chance at winning its second-ever Lombardi Trophy. He could also earn himself a sizable new contract in free agency this March.

Kenneth Walker III wound up breaking free for another rushing TD in the third quarter, putting the game seemingly out of reach. He is seizing the spotlight at the most important time of the year. The Seahawks lead 34-6 at time of print.