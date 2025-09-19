Kyle Juszczyk suffered a concussion in the San Francisco 49ers' 26-21 Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. Since then, his status for the Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals has been up in the air. On Friday, his status was finally revealed.

Reports indicate that Juszczyk, who is 34 years old, cleared concussion protocol, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Running back Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers can expect their star fullback to return to action on Sunday. Cornerback Siran Neal will also be available against the Cardinals.

“Kyle Juszczyk and Siran Neal are out of the concussion program and are good to go Sunday.”

The injury occurred in the second quarter of the Week 2 matchup against the Saints. It didn't take long for the 49ers to rule him out for the contest after putting him through concussion protocol immediately. Throughout the week, Kyle Juszczyk did not practice on Wednesday. However, he was a limited participant in Thursday's practice and was a full participant on Friday.

Juszczyk has played a key role in the 49ers' run game since 2017. He's one of the most consistent fullbacks in the NFL, who is capable of making big plays with the ball sometimes as well. The nine-time Pro Bowler should pick up right where he left off, as Kyle Juszczyk aims to help San Francisco improve to a 3-0 record.

McCaffrey has largely benefited from playing behind Juszczyk during his time with the 49ers. Since becoming teammates in the 2022-23 season, the 29-year-old running back has recorded 2,531 rushing yards, 1,299 receiving yards, and 32 total touchdowns.

Additionally, Kyle Juszczyk has an impressive resume of his own. Since joining the league in 2013 and beginning his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Juszczyk has recorded a career 2,701 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns. He provides elite blocking in the run game while also being an important check-down piece for 49ers quarterbacks.