The San Francisco 49ers added yet another player to their never-ending Week 2 injury list against the New Orleans Saints. Before the first half could even end, the 49ers lost fullback Kyle Juszczyk to a concussion injury.

Juszczyk left the game in the second quarter and will not return, according to NBC Sports reporter Jennifer Lee Chan. The team confirmed the report just minutes later.

With the 49ers already missing Brock Purdy and George Kittle, Juszczyk's loss rubs salt into the wound. Although he is officially a fullback, Juszczyk is often used as a makeshift tight end whenever Kittle misses time. The veteran caught one pass for five yards before going down.

Without Juszczyk, the 49ers will continue to deploy multiple running backs. The team has heavily leaned on star tailback Christian McCaffrey and is frequently spelling him with Brian Robinson Jr.

In addition to their absences, the 49ers are also deploying several limited assets. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and left tackle Trent Williams were both game-time decisions and cleared just moments before kickoff.

Shorthanded 49ers struggle in first half against Saints

Many expected the 49ers to start slowly without Purdy and Kittle, but the 49ers are sputtering out of the gate against the Saints. New Orleans entered the season with one of the lowest projected win totals in the league, but it has made a shorthanded San Francisco team earn every yard.

The 49ers enter halftime with 192 yards of total offense, most of which came on their final drive of the half. The Saints allowed a last-second touchdown pass to McCaffrey to give San Francisco a 16-7 halftime lead.

While Mac Jones has been more effective through the air than anticipated, the 49ers have not gotten anything going on the ground. San Francisco has just 48 rushing yards on 3.7 yards per carry at the half. Changing that narrative will be difficult without Juszczyk blocking out of the backfield for the remainder of the game.