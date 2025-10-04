Christian McCaffrey's marvelous performance in the San Francisco 49ers' 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night garnered acclaim from NFL analyst Rich Eisen.

McCaffrey had the Rams' defense on its heels, whether he was in the rushing or receiving areas. He finished the night with 22 carries for 57 yards while making eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Eisen reacted to the running back's performance during a Friday segment of the Rich Eisen Show. He noted historic lists that McCaffrey is a part of, stating why he deserves Hall of Fame recognition.

“There are now only two players in the history of the National Football League with a game in which they have more than 50 rush yards, 50 receiving yards and a touchdown. Their names are Christian McCaffrey with 22 such games, and Marshall Faulk with 29. Heed my words, gents, someone's on a career trajectory,” Eisen said.

“Most consecutive games with 45 or more rush yards and 45 or more receiving yards in the Super Bowl era. He's got five, tied with Le'Veon Bell, Matt Forte, Edgerrin James, who's in the Hall of Fame, and 2018 in Carolina, Christian McCaffrey did it. Only one on this list to do it twice.”

Is Christian McCaffrey on a Hall of Fame trajectory? 🤔 The @richeisenshow crew discuss the potential of CMC. pic.twitter.com/GCF9Pt3gPg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 3, 2025

What lies ahead for Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey stands out as one of the best running backs in the league. This is certainly the case when he's healthy, having dealt with injuries in the 2024 campaign.

McCaffrey has been back in full force for the 49ers this season. Five games in, he has 91 rushes for 282 yards while recording 39 receptions for 387 yards and three touchdowns.

As San Francisco deals with injuries on the offensive side of the ball, having McCaffrey step up in the way he has been is crucial. His efforts have allowed the team to boast a 4-1 record to start the year, which will be important when key players return to the rotation.

The 49ers will prepare for their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET.