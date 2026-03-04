There's a chance First Take's Stephen A. Smith doesn't have WWE Superstar Seth Rollins on his show again after his attack on Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW.

During the Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2026, edition of First Take, Smith was “very upset” about Rollins' attack on Heyman on WWE RAW. Smith claimed he is “considering banning” Rollins from the show.

“I'm considering banning [Seth Rollins] from First Take. How could he do that to my guy, Paul Heyman!?”@stephenasmith reacts to @WWERollins stomping out @HeymanHustle on Monday Night Raw 😳 pic.twitter.com/1SIe9EQruE — First Take (@FirstTake) March 3, 2026

“I love my man Seth Rollins, I truly do. I'm honored to have him on the show, but I'm considering banning him from First Take. How could he do that to my guy, Paul Heyman? How could he do that to the greatest heel of a manager in wrestling history?” Smith said. “What he means to the sport, what he means to the WWE, how dare Seth Rollins do this to my guy, Paul Heyman?

“I'm appalled. I'm absolutely appalled. I can't believe Seth Rollins would engage in this kind of betrayal, this behavior. I am heartbroken — I really am. To see my man, Paul Heyman, go out like that, it actually hurt me,” Smith continued.

Seth Rollins' recent WWE return from injury and attack of Paul Heyman

At the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE, Rollins made his return from a shoulder injury he suffered in October 2025. He attacked The Vision's Logan Paul, who was participating in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

On the following episode of RAW, Rollins and his crew of masked men took out The Vision's Paul and Austin Theory. This left Heyman alone in the ring, and Rollins attacked him, hitting him with a chair. He then hit a curb stomp on Heyman, resulting in him being escorted out of the arena in an ambulance.

Of course, Rollins is upset that he was kicked out of The Vision. Rollins formed the group with Heyman, but he was ousted by Bron Breakker in October. Since then, the group has added Paul (his former rival) and Austin Theory. Currently, Breakker and Bronson Reed are both on the shelf with injuries.