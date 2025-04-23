There's been some buzz that George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers are in the middle of contract negotiations. The franchise recently held its first session of voluntary workouts this offseason, and the star tight end was a no-show. For that reason, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that it was a sign that Kittle and the organization “remain far apart” in contract talks.

Russini claimed that Kittle's absence “is contract-related.” That's been the assumption throughout the week, which is something Michael Silver of The Athletic also reported on Tuesday.

“Brock Purdy's appearance at 49ers OTAs is a positive sign as extension talks continue between San Francisco and its QB. George Kittle's absence is also contract-related, sources say. And the two sides remain far apart.”

However, shortly after posting that on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 49ers star jumped in Russini's mentions and called her out for false reporting. George Kittle doesn't provide the real reason why he didn't arrive to San Francisco's OTAs, but due to his post, it's safe to say it's not contract related.

“Your source is incorrect.”

Considering this portion of camp is voluntary, technically, none of the players on the 49ers roster are required to show up. The 31-year-old tight end simply decided not to arrive at OTAs, however, rumors of him wanting to re-negotiate his contract may or may not still be true.

George Kittle is currently in the final year of his five-year, $75 million contract. If a new deal isn't signed, then the six-time Pro Bowler will become a free agent after the 2025 season. Kittle has been one of the most consistent weapons in the 49ers' offense throughout his career and was arguably the most reliable option in the passing game last season.

He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 78 receptions, 1,106 passing yards, and eight touchdowns. His 1,106 receiving yards are the second most in his career, as he reached 1,377 receiving yards in the 2018 season.