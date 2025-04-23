The San Francisco 49ers are in an awkward position as a franchise. San Francisco only won six games in 2024 and finished last in the NFC West. They also made some roster purges to start the offseason, getting rid of expensive older players. At the same time, franchise superstars like Brock Purdy and George Kittle are seeking long-term contract extensions. Negotiations do not seem to be going well with Kittle.

49ers tight end George Kittle did not show up for the start of San Francisco's OTAs according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Purdy showed up for the start of 49ers OTAs, while star teammate George Kittle did not. Kittle wants to become the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, per a league source,” Russini wrote on Wednesday.

Kittle and the 49ers are apparently ‘far apart' on their contract negotiations.

If Kittle really wants to be the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, he'll need a huge contract extension. Trey McBride reset the market with a $76 million extension at the beginning of April.

“San Francisco’s offers to Kittle have thus far been rebuffed, and the two sides remain apart as Kittle, who will be 32 in October, enters the final year of his deal,” Russini added.

Russini noted that many NFL teams would come calling if Kittle became available via trade.

“I’m told no trade request has been made, but other teams are keeping an eye on it.”

Will the 49ers decide to extend or trade George Kittle?

It is difficult to determine how this situation between Kittle and the 49ers will play out.

The 49ers are also working on a contract extension for QB Brock Purdy, which should take priority over Kittle. Naturally, Purdy's extension will eat up a ton of salary cap space. It could be difficult to negotiate Kittle's extension with that in mind.

If the 49ers do extend Purdy, they will want a sure-handed tight end like Kittle to make his life easier.

Kittle was incredible for San Francisco in 2024. He hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. The veteran tight end shows no signs of slowing down at 31 years old.

Hopefully the 49ers and George Kittle can make some progress after Purdy signs his extension.