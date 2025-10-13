Kyle Shanahan had an injury update on star tight end George Kittle ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 matchup for the 2025 NFL season.

Kittle has been absent from the team's offense since the season opener. He suffered a hamstring injury that has had him on injured reserve for the last four weeks. It left a hole in the 49ers' attack even as the squad persevered with a 4-2 record.

Shanahan provided a new update on Kittle's timeline to return from the injury, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo. He is now hopeful that the veteran tight end can return to practice this week in preparation for their next contest.

“Kyle Shanahan says the team hopes TE George Kittle (hamstring) returns to practice this week,” Garofolo wrote.

What lies ahead for George Kittle, 49ers

It's a great step in progress for George Kittle to make a full return from injury for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers. The team needs all the help they can get on offense while they deal with the multiple injuries plaguing the primary unit.

Before suffering the injury, Kittle made four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 1 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Last season saw him make 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns throughout 15 appearances.

Kittle isn't the only one being on the sidelines for plenty of time due to injury. Brocky Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall are dealing with injuries while Nick Bosa and Fred Warner will miss the entire season due to a torn ACL and broken ankle.

San Francisco has been resilient through those issues with a 4-2 record. They are even with the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams for the top spot in the NFC West Division standings. In the conference, they control the third seed, trailing the Green Bay Packers by 0.5 games and Tampa Bay Buccaneers by one game.

The 49ers will continue preparation for their Week 7 matchup, being at home. They host the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET.