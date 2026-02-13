By NFL standards, George Kittle is a regular-sized man. Standing at around 6'4, the San Francisco 49ers tight end's height is right around the average for his position and just above average in the NFL. On the other hand, Stephen Curry is seen as small amongst his peers. With his position and the general height of everyone around him, Curry is often one of the smaller players on the court.

That perception around Curry often makes for some hilarious interactions with NFL stars. Take Kittle, for example. The 49ers star recalls the time he met the Warriors star point guard for the first time. Kittle hilariously says that the interaction with Curry “messed with his mental”.

“The first time I ever met Steph was actually at a San Francisco Giants baseball game,” Kittle said, per Complex Sports. “It really messed with my mental state. When I met him in Perth for the first time, I was like, ah, shoot. I'm not that big. I'm just not.”

Kittle also talked about LeBron James and his experience watching the NBA legend play.

“And then one time I got to see, like, I got to sit courtside and watch LeBron do a full-court spin move dunk. And I was like, oh my God, just dunking it. Good for you, man. That's not me. We play different games. I would hit him in the knees, though.”

Curry stands at around 6'2, which isn't small by any means. In the NFL, Curry would be considered a little taller than usual. However, due to the nature of the sport he plays in, the Warriors star tends to look small while he's playing. That likely factored into Kittle's psyche and why the 49ers star was a little spooked when he first saw Curry.

Unfortunately, Kittle suffered a torn Achilles during the 49ers' playoff run this year. Because of that injury, the 49ers star tight end will likely not play for a significant part of the 2026 season, if not the entirety of it. Kittle is a multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl tight end.