The Week 6 slate in the NFL featured some downright ugly football. Some of the best teams in the league suffered brutal losses. Meanwhile, a handful of players put up some truly disastrous performances in front of a national audience.

But which players had the worst performances of the week? And could any of the developments from last weekend have major ramifications for the rest of the season?

Below we will explore some of the biggest losers from Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.

Does Fred Warner's injury hurts 49ers playoff chances?

The 49ers have had some terrible injury luck over the past few seasons.

San Francisco has already seen major stars like Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Nick Bosa all suffer injuries during the first month of the season.

The situation got even worse in Week 6 after they lost another key defensive piece.

Fred Warner will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken and dislocated ankle on Sunday.

NFL teams always have a “next man up” mentality. However, losing two players like Warner and Bosa could become a massive problem for San Francisco's defense.

The 49ers are positioned well at 4-2, but so are the Seahawks and Rams.

San Francisco's offense will be under a ton of pressure to pick up the slack after Warner's season-ending injury.

The remaining games between the 49ers, Seahawks, and Rams could end up deciding the winner of the NFC West later this season.

Justin Fields has terrible performance as Jets fall to 0-6

Fields put up one of the worst stat lines in recent memory against the Broncos in Week 6.

The veteran quarterback went 9-of-17 passing for only 45 yards on Sunday. But when you factor in his nine sacks taken, the Jets actually finished with -10 passing yards. Perhaps that explains why the Jets keep insisting on establishing the run.

Realistically, this was a fluky performance. Field exceeded 200 passing yards in three games this season, and has not yet thrown an interception. So it would be reductive to call him a terrible quarterback based on one game.

But that won't comfort Jets fans, especially after the team came so close to picking up their first win of the season.

Aaron Glenn does not want to bench Field despite his poor performance.

“When you look at what Justin did, the games that he played,” Glenn told reporters. “Listen, I didn’t think he was bad at all. I actually thought he did some pretty good things in those four games. In this fifth game, he took a step back. I’m with you guys 100 percent. And we can’t have that. And we have to get better than that. And he knows that. Ann he knows that better than anyone. So I don’t think you try to bench a player after having one true bad game. Because I thought the other games he played fairly well.”

Jets fans better hope that Fields looks a lot better against the Panthers in Week 7.

Ravens continue nightmare season with loss to Rams

The Ravens have been one of the most surprising teams to struggle during the 2025 season.

Article Continues Below

Baltimore looked great during the first two weeks of the year. Unfortunately, it all started going downhill after their Week 3 loss against the Lions.

The Ravens have not won a game since with Lamar Jackson out with an injury. That trend continued in Week 6, as Baltimore lost 17-3 against Los Angeles.

DeAndre Hopkins did not look for the easy way out when talking about Baltimore's recent struggles. He sees no other reason than bad football for the Ravens' 1-5 record.

“Naw. Bad football will get you 1-5,” Hopkins said. “Whatever you put out there, that’s how football works. When the other team is not playing bad football and doing whatever they need to do, that’s the result, man.”

It is encouraging to hear that Lamar should be back after Week 8. However, the Ravens will be skating on thin ice already.

Anything short of perfection down the stretch for Baltimore could result in another lost season.

Cowboys defense cannot stop Panthers, Rico Dowdle in revenge game

The Cowboys are being held back by their terrible defense.

Dallas lost 30-27 against Carolina in Week 6 in a game where they simply could not handle Rico Dowdle. The former Cowboys running back piled up 216 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in the ultimate revenge game.

But last week was far from the only poor performance from Dallas' defense. In fact, the statistics show that Dallas cannot stop the passing game either.

“The Cowboys have faced Bryce Young, Justin Fields, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Russell Wilson and Jalen Hurts,” The Athletic's Jon Machota wrote on Monday. “Combined, they’ve completed 72% of their passes while throwing for 270 yards per game, 15 TDs, only 2 INTs with a combined passer rating of 117.0, highest in the NFL.”

Young passed for 199 yard and three touchdowns in Week 6.

This situation is not as simple as it may seem on the surface. Trading away Micah Parsons did not help the Cowboys, but their defensive issues are much larger than that.

Now the pressure is on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to stem the bleeding as soon as possible. Otherwise, he could go one-and-done in Dallas.

The Cowboys will look to get right against the Commanders in Week 7.