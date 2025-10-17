The San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation tightened Thursday when ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported that Mac Jones was a full participant in practice while Brock Purdy remained limited, a development that fits neatly with Ian Rapoport’s prediction that Jones could get the start in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rapoport said Purdy’s return from turf toe has been cautious; the 49ers want to avoid a relapse, and Purdy’s work at practice has been more restricted than Jones’, who logged a full session despite managing a knee and oblique issue. That contrast, Rapoport argued on NFL Network, makes Jones the safer bet to take the snaps on Sunday.

San Francisco has already leaned on Jones while Purdy heals, and Jones has delivered efficient, mistake-free football when called upon. He has completed a high percentage of his passes in relief this season and kept the offense moving, making Kyle Shanahan's life easier. If Purdy isn’t clearly ready, it makes sense to stick with the hot hand who practiced fully.

With a 4-2 record and playoff positioning still favorable, the team can afford to be cautious with a $265 million franchise quarterback returning from a toe injury. Resting Purdy for another week preserves his long-term availability and removes the risk of flare-ups on artificial surfaces. Coaches and trainers will weigh short-term need against long-term health, and Rapoport’s timeline reflects that balance.

Jones’ confirmed involvement in practice, coupled with Purdy’s limited status, signals that Mac Jones is trending toward a start. Expect conservative play-calling early if Purdy is unavailable, and more designed rollouts and quick reads if Jones starts.

The 49ers will take the cautious route with Brock Purdy if necessary, and Mac Jones’ full-practice showing gives San Francisco a reliable bridge option for Sunday’s pivotal matchup.

Fans should monitor Friday’s injury report and any coach comments for confirmation; Thursday’s trends point toward Jones drawing the start unless Purdy clears another hurdle.