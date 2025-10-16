The San Francisco 49ers enter their Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons reeling a bit. Not only did they lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but they also lost Fred Warner to a season-ending injury. The 49ers are already without Nick Bosa on defense for the year, so the Sunday Night Football game against the Falcons poses a serious challenge.

Of course, the injury bug is not limited to the defense.

San Francisco wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is still not practicing. He is working his way back from a PCL injury he suffered a few weeks ago. Fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk remains out after tearing his ACL last season. Tight end George Kittle has not suited up since Week 1. At the same time, quarterback Brock Purdy is working his way back from several injuries.

Despite the mounting injuries, the 49ers are still 4-2 and tied for first in the NFC West division with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco may finally get some of their stars back for this crucial matchup. So, let's get to our 49ers' bold predictions for Sunday Night Football against the Falcons.

Christian McCaffrey struggles on the ground

With so many stars out, the 49ers have relied on All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to carry the load. Through six games, he already has 154 touches (108 rush attempts, 46 catches). He has turned those opportunities into 780 yards.

But shockingly, only 336 of those have come on the ground. McCaffrey is averaging a career-worst 3.1 yards per carry this season.

Meanwhile, the Falcons rank in the middle of the pack against the run, allowing 114 yards per game. But they have played well against some stiff competition, holding Bucky Irving under 40 yards and Jordan Mason to 30.

The 49ers tailback will surely get his touches and likely have a big impact through the air. But I don't see him doing much on the ground this week.

San Fran rush defense gets gashed by Falcons

The 49ers have long since made their mark on defense. That has particularly been proven true over the years at home, which is where this weekend's game will be played.

But a defense can only overcome so much.

The Falcons will enter Northern California with one of the best rushing attacks in football. Bijan Robinson is coming off a monster game against the Buffalo Bills. He ranks third in the NFL with 484 rushing yards thus far.

But even his backup, Tyler Allgeier, is a solid running back. The duo poses a difficult challenge for the 49ers on Sunday night, one that San Fran will be able to hold up against.

49ers WR Jauan Jennings bounces back

San Francisco's top receiver, Jauan Jennings, returned to limited action last week against the Buccaneers. However, he was held to one catch for seven yards on three targets.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Bourne went bonkers for the second straight week.

But Purdy is practicing this week, which could flip the receiving production around. Bourne practiced on the second team with backup quarterback Mac Jones during training camp and preseason. Their chemistry is undeniable. But if Purdy returns, that connection will be broken and will create more opportunities for Jennings to thrive.

With Purdy under center, Jennings had a career year in 2024. He caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. I look for those two to re-establish their connection in a game where there should be plenty of points scored.