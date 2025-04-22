San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is still looking to secure a big bag from his team, as he and the Niners negotiate for a new contract. While the absence of a fresh deal from San Francisco could have been a reason for Purdy not to show up on the first day of the team's voluntary offseason program this Tuesday, he's apparently chosen to be present, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy, who has been discussing a new deal with San Francisco, is in attendance today for the start of the team’s off-season workout program. Some thought Purdy might have stayed away without a new deal, but that’s not the route Purdy chose,” Schefter wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning.

The 25-year-old Purdy feels that he warrants a huge payday from the Niners, given his body of work as the team's starting quarterback. Purdy was just the third-string QB behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo during his rookie NFL season in 2022, but injuries to the pair opened up a chance for the former Iowa Hawkeyes signal-caller to prove his worth as a starter.

Brock Purdy made the most of that opportunity, surprisingly leading San Francisco to the playoffs. He has been the Niners' regular starter since, all the while being underpaid, as he signed for just a four-year, $3.73 million deal in 2022 — after San Francisco took him in the seventh round of that year's draft.

The 49ers have nearly $39 million in cap space, but signing Purdy to a big extension could end up with a tough decision to move on from tight end George Kittle, who is also looking for a new contract as he enters the final year of his currend deal.

Over the last two seasons, Purdy went 18-13 with 8,144 passing yards and 51 touchdowns against 23 interceptions on a 67.6 percent completion rate across 31 starts.

Social media reactions to Brock Purdy's voluntary workouts attendance

Purdy's decision to attend the workout has sparked all sorts of reactions from fans on social media.

“Purdy is not a guy you pay,” opined a fan.

“Purdy is a real team guy,” commented a social media user.

Via a different commenter: “Good for him. I always hate when guys sit out. I understand it's a negotiation strategy, but you can negotiate and still participate with your team.”

Another comment read: “Maybe they are closer to a deal than what we know of .”

“Great leader. More players need to do this,” shared an X user.