The Los Angeles Rams are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. Los Angeles is coming off of a narrow playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the division round of the 2024-25 playoffs.

The Rams surprised many last year by overcoming a slow start to win the NFC West division. Many predicted that the then-reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers would take home divisional glory, but San Francisco had a campaign riddled with injuries and ineptitude.

The 49ers have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Brock Purdy, who may become one of the league's highest paid quarterbacks in the near future.

Recently, Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua gave a friendly word of advice to his divisional rivals regarding the future of their quarterback, per Julian Edelman's “Games with Names” podcast, per Joaquin Ruiz of NBC Sports.

“I don’t think so,” Nacua said when asked about Purdy being worthy of a $50 million-plus contract.

“I think (mid-$40 million) range. I think so,” Nacua clarified when discussing what he thinks a reasonable contract for Purdy would be.

Purdy has long been a polarizing figure in NFL circles, with some looking to downplay his contributions to the 49ers' success over the last few years while others tend to minimize how much San Francisco's incredible group of skill positional talent contributes to his good numbers.

Meanwhile, the Rams look poised to run things back with Matthew Stafford in 2025. Stafford proved that he still has plenty left in the tank with his performance during the 2025 season, helping the Rams overcome a slow start and make the playoffs for the second straight year and winning a game when they got there.

In any case, both the Rams and 49ers will now look ahead to the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place later this month from Green Bay.