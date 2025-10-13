The San Francisco 49ers’ injury-weary season encountered a fresh setback in Week 6, resulting in a 30-19 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before 62,411 fans. Amid the team’s struggles, wide receiver Jauan Jennings was at the center of an on-field confrontation with head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The sideline confrontation occurred late in the first half with San Francisco trailing 20-16. Reports indicate that Shanahan confronted Jennings after a play in which teammate Demarcus Robinson dropped a pass, but later redeemed himself with a 31-yard reception. The exchange escalated quickly, requiring intervention from the team’s sideline staff and Shanahan's security detail to de-escalate the situation.

When asked about the incident after the game, Jennings said, “Ask him,” (h/t Vic Tafur of The Athletic).

Shanahan, meanwhile, gave more than a two-word response.

“It was just an intense, competitive conversation between two people at the end of the second quarter, but we're good,” he said.

Jennings played through significant injuries, including ankle, shoulder, and rib issues, even revealing after the game that he was carrying five broken ribs. As a result, the 28-year-old's contributions were limited, catching only one pass for seven yards on three targets. He also committed a false start to start the second half and drew two penalties, exceeding his single reception for the game.

Before Sunday, Jennings had started three games this season, collecting nine receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown. On the season, he now totals 10 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Jennings is in the final year of a two-year, $15.4 million deal signed in May 2024, with incentives potentially boosting his 2025 salary to $10.5 million. He requested a trade during the offseason, leaving his future with the team uncertain, a situation the team later resolved. After a career-high 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns last season, Jennings’ role has expanded. However, injuries and limited practice time, having participated in only two full sessions since the regular season began, have affected his performance and may impact his free agency value.

The 49ers roster has been decimated by injuries. Starting quarterback Brock Purdy missed Sunday's game as he continues to recover from a toe injury, and defensive stars Nick Bosa (torn ACL) and Fred Warner (broken and dislocated ankle) are out for the season. Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, and George Kittle have also been dealing with injuries.

Despite this, San Francisco has maintained a 4-2 record. They will take on the Atlanta Falcons on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 7.