The San Francisco 49ers have faced several questions this offseason. Whether it was the health of its receivers, is the defense weaker than it has ever been under head coach Kyle Shanahan, or the Jauan Jennings contract drama.

On Wednesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch revealed that Jennings previously requested a trade. But Lynch made the team's stance very clear, as ESPN's Nick Wagoner captured.

“We're not doing that,” Lynch said in a joint press conference with Shanahan.

The former NFL safety did not specify an exact timeline when Jennings requested the trade. However, last month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jennings planned to ask for a trade if a new contract was not reached. Both sides are yet to come to an agreement. So, it stands to reason it was sometime over the last 30 days.

Lynch did, however, acknowledge that both sides have moved past the idea of a trade.

Article Continues Below

The 28-year-old wide receiver is also dealing with a calf injury that has plagued him throughout training camp, which Lynch also confirmed.

“Both things are true,” said Lynch.

The 49ers have once again been decimated by injuries. Brandon Aiyuk is on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list and will miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Wideouts Jacob Cowing and Trent Tailor were placed on injured reserve. Former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall is expected to pick up the slack and take a step forward in the 49ers' passing game this season.

But it was Jennings was the team's top receiver last season. He caught 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. During Saturday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, it was revealed Jennings has a chance to suit up Week 1.