With just days remaining before the start of the new NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers received a key boost as Jauan Jennings returned to the field on Monday, giving the team much-needed momentum heading into Week 1. The wide receiver had missed more than a month of action due to a lingering calf injury that first appeared during spring workouts and resurfaced in training camp. His absence was further complicated by ongoing contract negotiations and a reported trade request, making his Labor Day return one of the most anticipated storylines for both the team and its fans.

Jennings had not practiced since early August after aggravating the calf again. General manager John Lynch had previously noted that calf injuries tend to linger, which made the extended absence understandable, though still concerning. Entering the final year of his two-year deal worth roughly $7.5 million, Jennings has also been seeking a contract extension. That dual situation raised questions about whether his time away was tied solely to the injury or also to his unresolved contract status.

The timing of his return is critical for an offense that has been hit hard at the wide receiver position. Ricky Pearsall, Skyy Moore, and Russell Gage had been the only healthy options in practice while Jennings was sidelined. Now, his presence immediately strengthens the rotation, especially with Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins still unavailable. The trio of Jennings, Pearsall, and Gage provides quarterback Brock Purdy with a more reliable receiving corps as the season begins.

While returning to practice is an encouraging step, the uncertainty surrounding Jennings’ contract remains. Lynch confirmed last week that Jennings had indeed requested a trade earlier in the offseason, but emphasized that the team has “moved past that.” Still, no new deal has been finalized, leaving the receiver’s long-term future in San Francisco unresolved.

“A while ago, he did (ask to be traded), but that was a long time ago, and we've moved on from that,” Lynch said, according to 49ersWebZone.

Jennings wasn’t the only 49er to rejoin practice. Offensive lineman Dominick Puni, pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos, and rookie cornerback Upton Stout also took part after recovering from their own injuries. For Kyle Shanahan’s team, the Labor Day session marked an important step toward stabilizing the roster before Sunday’s divisional clash with the Seattle Seahawks.