With just days remaining before the start of the new NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers received a key boost as Jauan Jennings returned to the field on Monday, giving the team much-needed momentum heading into Week 1. The wide receiver had missed more than a month of action due to a lingering calf injury that first appeared during spring workouts and resurfaced in training camp. His absence was further complicated by ongoing contract negotiations and a reported trade request, making his Labor Day return one of the most anticipated storylines for both the team and its fans.

Jennings had not practiced since early August after aggravating the calf again. General manager John Lynch had previously noted that calf injuries tend to linger, which made the extended absence understandable, though still concerning. Entering the final year of his two-year deal worth roughly $7.5 million, Jennings has also been seeking a contract extension. That dual situation raised questions about whether his time away was tied solely to the injury or also to his unresolved contract status.

The timing of his return is critical for an offense that has been hit hard at the wide receiver position. Ricky Pearsall, Skyy Moore, and Russell Gage had been the only healthy options in practice while Jennings was sidelined. Now, his presence immediately strengthens the rotation, especially with Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins still unavailable. The trio of Jennings, Pearsall, and Gage provides quarterback Brock Purdy with a more reliable receiving corps as the season begins.

Article Continues Below

While returning to practice is an encouraging step, the uncertainty surrounding Jennings’ contract remains. Lynch confirmed last week that Jennings had indeed requested a trade earlier in the offseason, but emphasized that the team has “moved past that.” Still, no new deal has been finalized, leaving the receiver’s long-term future in San Francisco unresolved.

“A while ago, he did (ask to be traded), but that was a long time ago, and we've moved on from that,” Lynch said, according to 49ersWebZone.

Jennings wasn’t the only 49er to rejoin practice. Offensive lineman Dominick Puni, pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos, and rookie cornerback Upton Stout also took part after recovering from their own injuries. For Kyle Shanahan’s team, the Labor Day session marked an important step toward stabilizing the roster before Sunday’s divisional clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

More San Francisco 49ers News
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
49ers’ Ricky Pearsall makes sobering admission on shooting 1 year laterColin Loughran ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Kendrick Bourne visiting 49ers, with Commanders lurkingJackson Stone ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a fight against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium.
49ers rumors: What Jauan Jennings wants amid contract dispute, revealedMike Gianakos ·
San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) stands on the sidelines in the third quarter during a game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.
The big change 49ers’ Jake Moody made to fix his awful kickingZachary Howell ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) makes a reception in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.
49ers make multiple roster movesJulian Ojeda ·
John Lynch with question marks all around the graphic. 49ers logo front and center.
49ers’ most surprising 53-man roster cut before 2025 NFL seasonBailey Bassett ·