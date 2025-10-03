The hits just keep on coming for the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have notoriously been incredibly unlucky on the injury front in the last few years. This year, though, it feels like the Niners have had more injuries than every other team.

The 49ers began their Week 4 game already missing most of their skill position players and several key defenders. While they came away with the win, San Francisco is set to lose another member of their defensive core. Kalia Davis, the 49ers' nose tackle, will miss a few weeks as he'll undergo surgery to repair his broken hand, per Ian Rapoport.

“#49ers DT Kalia Davis, part of an unheralded SF defensive front that continues to get pressure, will undergo surgery today to repair a broken hand, sources say,” Rapoport posted on X. “Davis could miss as few as two games, and he's expected to return with a club.”

The 49ers already lost star defensive end Nick Bosa this season after he suffered an ACL tear earlier this year. Now, they'll lose another man in the trenches with Davis missing a few games. The third-year defensive tackle is part of a defensive line that's recorded six sacks and 18 pressures through four games this season.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers' offense is more akin to a hospital lobby than a locker room at this point. They've had multiple injuries to key players of their offense. Players like Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall have missed time at some point this season. That's not to mention Brandon Aiyuk, their star wide receiver who's still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered last season. Even Mac Jones, who filled in for the injured Purdy this week, got ran over multiple times in the win.

The 49ers at least have a relatively long break ahead of them after this Thursday night game. They will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday next week.