San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh recently turned heads after crediting the Jacksonville Jaguars with legal sign-stealing. It was a comment that seemingly didn't sit well with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, as he refused to discuss Saleh's comments with media members. On Friday, Kyle Shanahan stepped in to attempt to set the story straight about Saleh's comments.

The 49ers' 45-year-old head coach claimed that Saleh was simply trying to give Coen and the Jaguars a compliment, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Kyle Shanahan admitted that “sign-stealing” can be a bit of a buzzword that can have anybody thinking it's an insult.

“(Saleh) was trying to give them a compliment,” said Shanahan. “I think when the words ‘sign stealing' are used in a long compliment, that can sometimes go the wrong way.”

Saleh, who is 46 years old, said in his original comment that there is nothing illegal that the Jaguars are doing on the sideline. The 49ers' defensive coordinator seemed impressed with how Coen and his coaching staff orchestrate things on the Jaguars' sideline.

“Whatever nugget they can find, they catch it,” Saleh said. “They always happen to find themselves in good situations based on the coverages shown. There's nothing illegal about it. You can tell that they have a system that's getting them into a very advantageous position multiple times during the course of a game.”

The 49ers aim to remain undefeated on Sunday when they take on the Jaguars. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has a chance to advance to a 3-1 record. Despite numerous injuries on the roster, San Franfrncisco has managed to find ways to win. However, the club is seemingly on the path of getting healthier, as quarterback Brock Purdy is set to return after missing the previous two games.

It'll be a home contest for the 49ers, which will be their second of the season. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 28.