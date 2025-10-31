Mac Jones addressed his losing record as the current starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this season.

Jones has been commanding the starting job with Brock Purdy suffering multiple injuries early into the campaign. Jones has kept San Francisco afloat while Purdy recovers from his multitude of injuries, but it came with some ups and downs for the former.

Jones does have a great record in his six starts, going 4-2 in those games. However, the point differential in all the games San Francisco played in is -4, the worst in the NFC West Division.

One reporter pointed that out to Jones during Thursday's press conference, via 95.7 The Game. The quarterback didn't take that to offense, responding to the statistic by noting the difficulty of winning games in the league in convincing fashion.

“Mhm, haha, nice, haha. I learned that early on in my career: I would be frustrated if we didn't win by a lot of points. I realized that winning in the NFL is so hard,” Jones said.

What lies ahead for Mac Jones, 49ers

As long as Brock Purdy is on the sidelines, Mac Jones will continue to hold down the starting job as the 49ers will need everything they can get despite multiple injuries to the roster.

Purdy has been effective throughout his six starts while leading San Francisco's offense. He completed 149 passes out of 226 attempts for 1,597 yards and eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 23 rushes for 57 yards on the ground.

San Francisco has a 5-3 record on the season, holding the third spot of the NFC West Division standings. They are above the Arizona Cardinals while trailing the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at seventh place. They are above the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers while being behind the Rams and Detroit Lions.

The 49ers will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Giants on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.